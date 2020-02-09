Residents being left in the dark at The Fairways housing estate

RESIDENTS in The Fairways estate on the edge of Carlow town have regularly been left in the dark without lighting or, in some cases, just supplied with bulbs by the council.

Cllr Fergal Browne brought forward a motion to last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District calling for the process of taking in charge of The Fairways estate to be formally commenced. The motion was seconded by cllr Tom O’Neill.

Cllr Browne pointed out that there was an ongoing issue concerning Irish Water and lighting at the estate and urged the council to begin the process of taking the estate in charge.

Cllr John Cassin also supported the motion, adding that in some areas of the estate, the lighting was completely out. “Residents there are paying their property tax like everyone else and the least they should expect is to have lights in their estate,” said cllr Cassin.

Cllr Fintan Phelan agreed that residents in The Fairways were being forgotten about and urged Irish Water to complete its work. He added that the council was providing residents with bulbs, and while that was to be welcomed, it wasn’t a permanent solution to the problem with lighting in the estate.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy stated that the approval of Irish Water was required before the process could begin.

The motion was, however, unanimously agreed.