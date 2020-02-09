Woman luck to be alive after house was petrol bombed

A WOMAN was lucky to escape with her life after a petrol bomb was hurled at her home on Thursday evening, which set her house alight.

“The house was burnt extensively, so the consequences could have been even more dire,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist.

The attack occurred at 8pm on Thursday evening, when the petrol bomb was thrown at a family home in Kellistown, Carlow. The projectile was thrown by the culprits with such force that a front window was smashed and the flames immediately began to take hold in the front living room.

A passer-by happened to come upon the scene and immediately went into the house to see if anyone was injured. He found the woman overcome by smoke and he managed to get her outside to safety. The fire services from Carlow and Tullow attended the scene. The resident and the passer-by were treated outside the house by the ambulance service before the woman was brought by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

“It could have been so much worse,” the garda spokesperson continued. “Only that there was someone close by and spotted what was happening, the consequences could have been dire.”

Units from the Carlow Fire Service brought the blaze under control and the scene was preserved. A forensic examination by the gardaí took place the following day and a full investigation has been launched and an incident room has been opened in Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are particularly interested in the movements of a dark, saloon-style car that was seen speeding from the house in the direction of Rathoe.

“The car would have been travelling at speed in the Rathoe direction so we’re looking for information on that. This is a most serious incident so anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should come forward,” the spokesperson urged.

Contact the gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620 or on the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.