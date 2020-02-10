‘I’m very sorry’: Danny Healy-Rae withdraws ‘to hell with the planet’ remark

By Neil Michael

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae has apologised for and withdrawn comments he made yesterday in which he said: “To hell with the planet and the fellas that say we must save the planet and forget about the people.”

Danny Healy Rae at the count centre in Kerry. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Healy-Rae and Kerry Green candidate Cleo Murphy were involved in a shouting match at the count centre in Kerry after news came through that the main road – the R569 between Kilgarvan village, Kenmare and Killarney – had been closed due to a land slippage alongside the Flesk River in the wake of Storm Ciara.

Healy-Rae had just given a TV interview dismissing climate change, in which he said: “Vote for the people. Stay with the people, and to hell with the planet and the fellas that say we must save the planet and forget about the people.

“I’m not one of those people and I make no apologies to anyone, anywhere for that.

“I’ll stay with the people as long as the people want me.”

In fact, he has today apologised, saying: “I’m very sorry if the comments I made yesterday in relation to the planet, have offended people. Obviously we must care for the planet, but we must be fair to the people in it.

“I apologise sincerely for the comments I made. I withdraw that remark because we must care for the planet, but we must mind and care for the people in it as well.”