Carlow punter wins €2.7m Lotto jackpot

IT WASN’T votes that one lucky Carlow Lotto punter was counting at the weekend but their new bank balance, having scooped a whopping €2.7 million!

The National Lottery has confirmed that a lucky Lotto player in the county won Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot worth over €2.7 million. The all-important winning numbers were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45, and the bonus number was 3.

Since 1988, there have been 23 Lotto jackpot winners in Co Carlow, who have shared over €46 million in prizemoney.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store early next week. Two players in Cork and Tipperary shared the €141,450 Match 5+ bonus prize.

This Carlow ticketholder is already the third Lotto jackpot winner of 2020 following the €7.7 million jackpot win on Wednesday 29 January, which was shared by two players in Dublin.

“Last night’s Lotto draws produced a massive 92,000 winners, including these three huge winners in Carlow, Cork and Tipperary,” said the National Lottery spokesperson.

“We are now appealing for all Lotto players to check their tickets carefully to see if they have won a prize. With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and, of course, give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win sink in,” the spokesperson added.

The advice is that if you are the winner of one of these incredible prizes, be sure to sign the back of your ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team as soon as you can on 01 8364444 and arrangements will be made for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize.