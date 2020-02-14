College gets green light for seven-storey research building near St Stephen’s Green

Plans for a new education and research building in the St Stephen’s Green area of Dublin, has been given the go-ahead.

The Royal College of Surgeons.

The development by the Royal College of Surgeons will be up to seven storeys high.

This new third-level education facility will cost €90m and will include research labs, classrooms, along with catering, recreational and welfare facilities.

The Irish Times reports An Bord Pleanala have given the Royal College of Surgeons the green light for the development despite objections.

It will involve demolishing a vacant office block on St Stephen’s Green and a smaller building on Proud’s Lane.

An Taisce had raised concerns the plans were not sensitive enough for the historic area while local residents were worried about the building being overbearing on their homes.