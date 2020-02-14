  • Home >
  • National News >
  • College gets green light for seven-storey research building near St Stephen’s Green

College gets green light for seven-storey research building near St Stephen’s Green

Friday, February 14, 2020

Plans for a new education and research building in the St Stephen’s Green area of Dublin, has been given the go-ahead.

The Royal College of Surgeons.

The development by the Royal College of Surgeons will be up to seven storeys high.

This new third-level education facility will cost €90m and will include research labs, classrooms, along with catering, recreational and welfare facilities.

The Irish Times reports An Bord Pleanala have given the Royal College of Surgeons the green light for the development despite objections.

It will involve demolishing a vacant office block on St Stephen’s Green and a smaller building on Proud’s Lane.

An Taisce had raised concerns the plans were not sensitive enough for the historic area while local residents were worried about the building being overbearing on their homes.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

Friday, 14/02/20 - 11:20am

National Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:40am

Women’s Aid Valentine’s Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuse

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:10am