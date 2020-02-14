Community workers strike over pay and pensions in Dublin

Friday, February 14, 2020

Hundreds of CE Supervisors staged a one day strike over pensions and protested to the Department of Fianace/ Government Buildings calling on the Government to address the issues in the dispute. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie.

Hundreds of community workers have marched to the Department of Finance this afternoon over pay and pensions.

Healthcare assistants say they have not had a pay rise in 12 years.

They want the government to make sure services are properly funded.

Community employment supervisors are also involved in the rally because a Labour Court recommendation for them to get receive a pension has yet to be implemented.

It has been reported that 1,200 community employment scheme supervisors have been overseeing 900 state-funded services for almost 30 years but do not count as public sector workers and do not receive the state pension.

One protester in Dublin today said: “We’ve 880 approximately supervisors that have retired since this Labour Court recommendation was made in 2008.

“They went from a weekly wage down to the old age pension.”

Another protester said:

“There’s no value on us. And this thing of entering into talks every so often, every few years they enter into talks and they go nowhere .We’re fed up of it.”

