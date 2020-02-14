Eurostat figures show Ireland still languishes at the bottom for renewable home heating

  • Home >
Friday, February 14, 2020

Ireland continues to be the worst performer in Europe when it comes to using renewable energy for home heating.

New figures from Eurostat show that the country is joint bottom of the renewable energy chart with The Netherlands with just 6%.

Sweden leads the way where the use of renewable energy is now up to 65%.

They found that the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in the EU has increased steadily since 2004, so that it stood at 21% in 2018, up from 12% 14 years before that.

More than half of the energy used for heating and cooling came from renewable energy sources in Latvia (56%), Finland (55%) and Estonia (54%).

