Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

Friday, February 14, 2020

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 70s associated with Scouting Ireland in connection with a sex abuse investigation.

The sexual offences are alleged to have occurred over a 30-year period.

Gardaí from the Protective Services Unit in Cork city, with help from local officers, carried out four searches at properties in Co. Cork and one in Co. Kerry.

During the searches they seized documentation, electronic devices and computers.

The man is being held at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any victim(s) who have not yet come forward to make a complaint at their local Garda station or via the confidential historical abuse phone line at 1800 555 222.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to liaise with the review group and Tusla in relation to the matters.

