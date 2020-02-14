In like Flynn: Detector dog helps Revenue seize €280k thought to be proceeds of crime

Revenue officers have seized €280,000 in cash at Rosslare Port.

Judge Gerard Furlong, at a special sitting of Gorey District Court last night, granted officers a three-month cash detention of the money.

The €280,000 in cash found on Wednesday.

The €280,000 was found during the search of an unaccompanied freight trailer at Rosslare Europort on Wednesday, as a result of routine profiling.

The search, with the help of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, led to the discovery of the notes in the floor of the freight trailer.

Revenue detector dog Flynn.

The money is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Investigations are ongoing.