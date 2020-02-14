  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in Finglas

Man charged in connection with €130k drugs seizure in Finglas

Friday, February 14, 2020

Gardaí have seized €130,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine at a property in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to Finglas and Blanchardstown stations search a property on Gortmore Road in Finglas yesterday.

During the course of the search officers seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis and €30,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested and was detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

Friday, 14/02/20 - 11:20am

National Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:40am

Women’s Aid Valentine’s Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuse

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:10am