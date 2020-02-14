  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘They are already enormously high’ – Students hit out at universities’ rent increases

‘They are already enormously high’ – Students hit out at universities’ rent increases

Friday, February 14, 2020

Universities are raising rents for on-campus accommodation this September.

Rents for student accommodation at DCU, UCD and NUI Galway will be increased by the maximum legal limit of 4%.

The cap was applied to student apartments last August to ensure rent predictability in the sector, in the same way as it does in Rent Pressure Zones (RPZ).

As campus accommodation rates for 2020-21 are finalised, most universities have also confirmed increases hitting the legal limit, the Irish Independent reports.

UL’s rents are going up by between 3.5% to 4%, with Maynooth University is raising them by 3%.

Craig McHugh, Vice President of the Dublin region for the USI, said student accommodation is too expensive.

Mr McHugh said: “If we’re looking at student accommodation, particularly around Dublin, we’re looking at €8,000 to €11,000 per year, so already they are enormously high.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí arrest man in Cork in connection with sex abuse investigation

Friday, 14/02/20 - 11:20am

National Lottery reveals town where €17m EuroMillions ticket was sold

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:40am

Women’s Aid Valentine’s Day campaign lists 10 signs of dating abuse

Friday, 14/02/20 - 10:10am