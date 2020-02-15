Bridge at Leighlin is 700 years’ old

THIS year marks the 700th anniversary of the building of the bridge at Leighlinbridge.

The stone-built structure, which is thought to be Ireland’s first toll bridge, still remains a crossing of strategic importance.

Local historian Martin Nevin, Carlow Road, says the medieval bridge was built under the direction of Canon Maurice Jakis of Kildare Cathedral who, in 1319, had been responsible for the construction of the bridge over the River Liffey at Kilcullen. Martin states that Leighlin was a place where ancient roads met.

He said that Dr O’Lochlainn’s map of roadways discloses that one of the five principal roads of Ireland – the Slí Chualann – passed through the Barrow Valley and crossed over the Barrow near Leighlin.

“According to the map, this medieval road ran from Dublin to Waterford via Tallaght, Ballymore Eustace, Dunlavin, Baltinglass, Rathvilly, Tullow, Leighlin, Gowran and New Ross. In doing so, it ran by the royal residence, Dinn Righ, situated on the outskirts of Leighlinbridge.

“This prehistoric route, and a ford on the river, most likely led to the building of this masonry bridge over the Barrow in 1320,” said Martin.

He goes on to say that in 1335 the power of the Kavanagh clan prevailed over most of Co Carlow and gave them a commanding position over the bridge at Leighlin. “Such was their (Kavanaghs) strength at the time that the crown had to pay a toll for the privilege of keeping the bridge open,” added Martin.

This has led to speculation that the bridge in Leighlin was Ireland’s first toll bridge.

In 1767, the bridge was widened under the Highway Act passed by the Dublin parliament, which sat in the capital from 1613 to 1615.

Martin notes that David Byrne in his memoirs, written in the 1820s, refers to the bridge having 12 arches, but the local historian says only nine arches are visible today.