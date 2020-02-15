New car sales were down 4% in January

NEW car sales in January 2020 are down over 4% on last year, according to figures released recently by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

A total of 410 cars were sold in Co Carlow in January 2020, down 4.6% on the 391 that were bought in January 2019.

Nationally, new car registrations for January are down 3.5% (31,251) compared with the same month last year (32,370), but light commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 2.1% (5,666) compared with 5,548 last year.

Nationally, HGV (heavy goods vehicle) registrations are also showing an increase of 8.8% (385) in comparison to January 2019 (354). Sales of new electric vehicles for January totalled 898, up 12.4% from 799 in 2019. The top-ten selling car brands in January 2020 were: 1, Toyota; 2, Hyundai; 3, Volkswagen; 4, Skoda; 5, Ford; 6, Renault; 7, Nissan; 8, Kia; 9, Peugeot; and 10, Seat.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations figures, SIMI director general Brian Cooke described January as the most important selling month for new cars.

“In this regard, it is very disappointing to see a reduction in new car sales compared to January last year, the fourth consecutive year in which there has been a fall,” he said.

“On a more positive note, there has been a reduction of nearly 6% in the average CO2 emissions from new cars registered in January, underlining the industry’s commitment to reducing emissions from new cars,” added Mr Cooke.