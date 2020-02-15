Restaurant gives diners a fork to farm experience

A WELL-known food enterprise has spread its wings across the Barrow and by all accounts it’s cooking up a storm.

Coolanowle Foodhall, owned by the Mulhall family, is a recent addition to Dublin Street in the heart of Carlow town. The proprietors have a strong background in food and hospitality with their organic farm and country house on the Laois/Carlow border.

The well-known Coolanowle food brand was recently featured on RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground programme, with one of the show’s presenters Darragh McCullough taking a look at the family enterprise that employs over 20 staff as well as seven members of the Mulhall family. The programme discovered how the family have grown their product over the years to produce a full farm-to-fork experience at their Carlow town restaurant.

Darragh met Jimmy Mulhall, his wife Bernadine and son Eddie in their country house and organic farm at Coolanowle in Laois. Their son-in-law Bill George manages the dairy farm, while son Eddie raises organic lamb and beef to sell directly at farmers’ markets in Leinster. Nearby, Jimmy’s brother Pat raises organic chickens.

Their newest venture, the 5,000sq ft premises Coolanowle Foodhall, is managed by their daughter Lucille and provides a permanent home for Jimmy’s organic butcher counter. The Foodhall comprises a deli-café, artisan retail outlet and organic butchers, while upstairs is Bistro 7, a daytime restaurant serving breakfast, brunch, lunch and tasty treats throughout the day. Using organic and local ingredients, the menu has everything from light bites to organic burgers and the popular Buddha Bowl. The Foodhall has a strong ethos of local and sustainable food production and supports many small and local food producers.

Coolanowle Foodhall is open Monday to Saturday from 8.30am until 5.30pm, where the Mulhalls look forward to introducing you to their new foodie haven.