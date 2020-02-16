Carlow firm to offer fibre broadband to businesses

CARLOW-based Blacknight has become the latest company to offer gigabit fibre broadband services powered by SIRO. Blacknight this week announced that it will initially target businesses in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford before expanding to more towns over the next 12 months.

With nearly 100,000 customers across the globe, Blacknight is known as a market leader in the provision of hosting and co-location services, ranging from small, single website hosting to complex back-up, connectivity, co-location and security solutions. The ability to add gigabit fibre broadband to its range of services will strengthen its offers to businesses.

Blacknight will be able to leverage SIRO’s €450 million gigabit broadband network, which is 100% fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and has no copper connections at any point to slow the service down, offering the most powerful broadband services in Ireland to businesses in the three towns.

“Adding gigabit fibre broadband to the range of products we offer to our customers means that we can offer a one-stop-shop for businesses’s online needs,” said Paul Kelly, chief technical officer at Blacknight.

“Our success has been built on a combination of leading-edge technology and superior customer service. Adding a product such as SIRO’s 100% fibre-optic broadband fits perfectly with our brand and enables us to provide a high-quality service that our customers expect from us. We are looking forward to growing our partnership with SIRO, with both companies’ future success going hand-in-hand.”