Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hurt in brawl following Dublin derby

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was hurt in a brawl after the Dublin derby yesterday.

The fight broke out on the Phibsboro Road near Dalymount Park after Bohemians hosted rival league side Shamrock Rovers.

The Garda Public Order Unit was called when the broke out after the League of Ireland.

A video posted from the scene shows around two dozen people involved in a melee in which punches were thrown.

A man in his 40s suffered head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

A Bohemians spokesman’s condemned what happened, saying “anyone engaged in any such behaviour in no way represents the club and its values”.

Gardaí say they have collected CCTV footage and are pursuing a definite line of inquiry.

As yet, nobody has been arrested, and there is a call out for eyewitnesses to contact Mountjoy Garda Station