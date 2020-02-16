Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman

Gardaí in Greystones are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old Wicklow woman.

Beatrice Coughlan was last seen in the Delgany area of Co Wicklow on Thursday, February 13.

She is described as being 5’3″ with a slim build and long, fair hair.

When last seen, Beatrice was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.