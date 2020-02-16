Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Gardaí in Greystones are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old Wicklow woman.

Beatrice Coughlan was last seen in the Delgany area of Co Wicklow on Thursday, February 13.

She is described as being 5’3″ with a slim build and long, fair hair.

When last seen, Beatrice was wearing dark trousers, black Nike runners, a beige three-quarter length coat and a beige jumper. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Gardaí and Beatrice’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Greystones Garda Station on 01 666 5800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Masked men condemned for shooting in house with four children

Sunday, 16/02/20 - 7:50pm

Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

Sunday, 16/02/20 - 4:40pm

Gardaí in Cork investigating ‘unexplained death’ of woman in her 50s

Sunday, 16/02/20 - 1:00pm