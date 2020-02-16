  • Home >
Gardaí in Cork investigating ‘unexplained death’ of woman in her 50s

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Gardaí are investigating after a woman in 50s was found dead in a house in Cork

Gardaí said the “unexplained death” occurred at a house in the Brookdale area of Riverstick on Saturday at around 3pm.

In statement, gardaí said: “The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

“The woman’s remains have been removed to the Morgue at Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will be carried out.

“The results of the post mortem will determine the course of the Garda investigation.”

