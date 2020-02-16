Grannies and grandads return to school for special day with the kids

THE generation gap was bridged beautifully when schools across the county flung open their doors to welcome grandparents into their classrooms. Grandparents’ Day, part of Catholic Schools Week, is one of the best-loved days in the school calendar, when different generations fully embrace the concept and each other!

In Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc and Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, hundreds of grannies, grandads, great-grannies and great-grandads shared a school day with the little ones. They came from far and near – Mayo, Dublin and Tipperary and, in Scoil Mhuire’s case, some flew in from Poland and Portugal to join them!

The youngsters gave thanks in a prayer service for having their grannies and granddads in their lives, while songs were sung, music was played and much affection was shown. Grandparents were allowed into the classrooms, where they got to play with the children, while some of the senior classes proudly showed off their projects or gave guided tours of the school.

The senior generation was then treated to tea and buns, with many of the grandparents smuggling out goodies to the children!

Teachers were very aware of the fact that not all the youngsters actually had grandparents there, either because they’d passed away or because they couldn’t make it to the school. One child had adopted her neighbours as her grandparents for the day and they were absolutely honoured to have been invited. And some children were very happy to share their gran/grandad with a friend for the day.

Teachers and staff at both schools would like to extend a huge thanks to all the grandparents who celebrated the special bond between the different generations.