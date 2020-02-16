26% want ‘grand coalition’ involving Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and smaller parties – poll

A new poll has found that just 15% of voters want a second election.

A Sunday Business Post/Red C poll of 3,700 people was carried out between last Wednesday and Friday.

When asked about a preferred government coalition following the election, 26% favoured a “grand coalition” involving Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and smaller parties.

Another 26% said they would favour a Sinn Féin led government involving left-wing parties.

Meanwhile, 19% of those polled called for a coalition involving Fiann Fáil, Sinn Féin and smaller parties.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald blasted “arrogant” political rivals for denying her party a place in the next Government.

Fianna Fáil has ruled out entering a coalition with the left-leaning group because of historic links to the IRA and wide policy differences over issues like how to run the economy.

It has been reported that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are preparing to put together a “grand coalition” in an effort to form a government.

Reports suggest the two parties will step up efforts this week to put together a deal involving the Greens.