Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

A shower of hailstones the size of marbles fell in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Management at Kilkenny Castle posted a photo of one measuring over two centimetres end to end.

Slippery conditions have been reported on the M8 motorway as a result of the showers.

Heavy showers of hailstones have been falling in several parts of the country as Storm Dennis continues to make its way across the country.

The Road Safety Authority’s spokesperson Brian Farrell says drivers need to be ready for slippery roads today.

“Really be on guard for hailstones,” said Mr Farrell.

“Slow down, leave extra space for vehicles in front so that you can stop the vehicle safely in an emergency situation and more importantly if you do encounter hailstones.”

Tips for driving safely in hail:

Reduce your speed

Use your hazard warning lights

Drive slowly in high gear

Keep your distance

Don’t steer sharply

Don’t brake hard