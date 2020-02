Storm Dennis: Thousands without power as ‘severe gusts of up to 120km/h’ expected

High seas at Garrettstown in Cork during Storm Dennis yesterday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

A status orange wind warning is in effect for nine counties today.

As Storm Dennis hits, strong winds and some coastal flooding expected.

The orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm.

Met Éireann says: “Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.”

There is a status yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country.

That warning came into effect at 3pm on Saturday and will be in place until 11pm this evening.

The ESB has confirmed that there has been “some damage” to the network from the storm with around 14,000 homes and businesses without.

They said the damage is “primarily in Western and Southern counties”.

They added the numbers of homes, farms and businesses without power is currently number in the low thousands, and crews are responding where it is safe to do so.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists to take extra care on the roads.

They advise that in windy conditions, “give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and bear in mind too that high-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable to strong gusts.”

Met Éireann said that this evening that it will continue to be “very windy or stormy early tonight”.

They added that winds will “ease somewhat” later in the night but “it will continue fresh to strong and gusty.

“Heavy showers or rain and hail will continue with a risk of thunder.”

This story was updated at 12.30pm.