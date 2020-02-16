Terrific start to Snowdrop Month at Altamont Gardens

THE first signs of spring have prompted people all over the county to get out and participate in Snowdrop month 2020. The popular event at Altamont Gardens runs until Saturday 29 February and is a great opportunity to view this unique collection.

The month has got off to a terrific start, with lots of visitors calling into the historic gardens in the last week. A Snowdrop Gala also took place at Mount Wolseley Hotel on Saturday 1 February with lectures by speakers from England and Scotland.

The snowdrop collection at Altamont was first started by Corona North and has been developed further by the OPW over the last 20 years. The collection is now among the largest in Ireland, with more than 150 named varieties.

Guided tours take place at 2pm each Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout February with OPW head gardener Paul Cutler. The gardens are open daily for general viewing from 9am to 4.30pm. Advance booking of group tours is requested.

A guided tour of the snowdrop collection in the walled gardens within Altamont Plant Sales takes place at 2pm each Saturday until 29 February with free admission.

Snowdrop fun for all the family is on offer each weekend during Snowdrop Month at Huntington Castle, while the gardens at Burtown House near Athy are also open every Wednesday to Sunday during February featuring an extensive collection of snowdrops and early bulbs.

Spectacular early spring bulbs are also on view at Shankill Castle, Paulstown each weekend until the end of the month.