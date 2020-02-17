14% of people at risk of poverty, new figures show

By Michelle McGlynn

14% of the population is at risk of falling below the poverty line, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In 2018, the at risk of poverty rate for women was almost 15%, 2% higher than men.

The rate for children under the age of 18 was just under 16% and this then fell to 13.7% for those aged 18 to 64.

The consistent poverty rate that year was 5% meaning these people were deprived of two or more goods or services essential for a basic living standard.

This was most prevalent in the South-East Region while the lowest was in Dublin.

Young people were found to be more likely to be in consistent poverty than older people.

Those under the age of 18 had a consistent poverty rate of 7.7% compared to the rate of 1.7% for people aged 65 or over.

The deprivation rate in Ireland fell to 15.1% in 2018.

However, the deprivation rate among children under the age of 18 was almost 4% higher than the national average.

The deprivation rate applies to people who simply cannot afford some of the basics of a quality of life — like adequate protein, or decent shelter, or appropriate clothes.

The urban-rural divide showed a 2.6% difference in the deprivation rate in 2018.

The highest deprivation rate in the country was in the Midlands region (20.3%) while the lowest was in the Mid-West (12.8%).

Almost 16% of people were in receipt of a social welfare payment in 2019.

A state pension was received by over one in eleven people while the non-contributory state pension was received by 2% of people.

Jobseekers Allowance and Benefits were received by almost 3% of people in 2019.