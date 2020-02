There are almost 600 people are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

This Monday morning, there are 583 people waiting for beds, according to figures released by the INMO – the second highest number released so far this year.

This is up from 456 patients who were on trolleys on Thursday.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected facility, according to the figures that are released every weekday.

The worst-affected hospitals this morning are:

University Hospital Limerick– 64

Cork University Hospital – 46

St Vincent’s University Hospital – 38