Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland hoping to recover €4m from uninsured drivers involved in accidents

Monday, February 17, 2020

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland says it’s now aggressively pursuing uninsured drivers who fail to repay their debt.

The not-for-profit organisation compensates victims of crashes caused by uninsured drivers and in turn pursues them in the courts to recover the costs.

It’s stepped up its efforts in recent times, obtaining 117 judgments against drivers last year, compared to just 31 in 2018.

MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says they have invested more in their recovery operation:

“What we’re hoping to do is recover €4m over four years,” he explained.

“What we’ve done is put extra resources in there, we have a full-time recovery specialist now and we back his work with a panel of legal recovery solicitors,” Mr Fitzgerald added.

