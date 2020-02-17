  • Home >
Trust in government, media and NGOs not trusted, report finds

Monday, February 17, 2020

Most Irish people distrust government, NGOs, the media and business.

The new 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer also reveals more and more Irish people are pessimistic about their economic prospects.

Just 37% believe they and their families will be better off in five years’ time, compared to 47% last year.

Managing Director of Edelman Ireland, Joe Carmody says there is less trust despite economic improvement:

“At a time of strong economic growth, trust in the key institutions of government, business, media and NGOs should be surfing high on our current wave of prosperity – that is not the case.

“None of those institutions are trusted and in fact, trust levels in Ireland are close to the bottom of 28 countries that we studied globally,” Mr Carmody added.

The report also showed that just over half of Irish people believe capitalism in its current form, is doing more harm than good.

