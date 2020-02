Two arrested in connection with November Dublin shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Dublin last year.

Wayne Whelan was found inside a burning car in the Mount Andrew area of Lucan on November 18, having been shot a number of times before the car was set on fire.

A man in his 30s is being detained at Lucan Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.

A second man has been take to Ronanstown Garda Station where he can be held for up to three days.

Two men who were arrested in December last year have been charged with his murder.