UN investigating treatment of Magdalene Laundry survivor

Monday, February 17, 2020

The United Nations has begun an investigation into the State’s treatment of a Magdalene Laundry survivor.

Elizabeth Coppin, 70, originally from Kerry but now living in the UK, has brought a case to the UN Committee Against Torture, claiming she’s been denied justice for over 20 years.

Ms Coppin was born in a mother-and-baby home in 1949, before being sent to an industrial school and laundries in Cork and Waterford.

Elizabeth says the conditions were awful:

“I was dragged into the padded cell. There was no bed no there, no mattress, bread and water to drink.

“While I was in there I was at my lowest and I knew that I had to do something if I got out of there because I would die in there like a lot of the women who were dying around me, working daily,” she added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

10 arrested as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits

Monday, 17/02/20 - 1:30pm

14% of people at risk of poverty, new figures show

Monday, 17/02/20 - 1:00pm

Students’ Union ‘outraged’ at NUI Galway rent hike

Monday, 17/02/20 - 11:40am