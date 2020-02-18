‘A matter of urgency’: Nearly 500 children in State care not allocated social worker

  • Home >
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Nearly 500 children who are in State care have not been allocated a social worker.

The highest numbers are in the Dublin north and midwest regions.

According to new Tusla figures, which relate to last November, there are 5,971 children in the care of the state.

More than 8% – or 495 – have not been allocated a social worker.

A total of 81 of those are in the Dublin north region.

The midwest region – which covers Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary – is the next worst, with 73 kids waiting to get a social worker.

And the third highest list is in the Carlow, Kilkenny, south Tipperary region, at 63.

The charity Empowering People in Care, says the stats are a huge concern.

“We would be very concerned,” said CEO Terry Dignan. “It would be something that would need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

