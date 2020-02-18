Annual book fair was heaven for bibliophiles

BIBLIOPHILES from all over the area travelled to Carlow College last Wednesday to attend an annual book fair.

Thousands of titles of all genres were on sale, as the college library offloaded some superfluous stock, while booksellers from outside the college were invited in to do some trade, too. Add to that, authors who were peddling their own titles as well as other participants who just wanted to declutter their homes and it all adds up to lots and lots of books.

“You wouldn’t know where the people came from to attend an event like this. We’d a good offering of books and when word gets out about something like this, people will come along,” Thomas McGrath, vice-president and registrar of the college, told The Nationalist.

The library staff manned the book stalls, ably assisted by members of the students’ union. The whole idea behind the book sale was to help the library update its stock and for the people of Carlow to feel welcome into the college. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, which further enticed the punters to pick up a book or two.

“No-one left empty-handed – it was impossible to leave without a book,” concluded Thomas.