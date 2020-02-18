Innovative project will see fruit trees planted in local schools

THOUSANDS of fruit trees will be planted in schools across counties Carlow, Wicklow and beyond, thanks to a visual art graduate who harbours ambitions to develop orchards all over Ireland.

Steven Doody from Baltinglass has set up The Orchard Project as part of his post-graduate studies in DIT, having already attained a fine art degree from NCAD. Come grow with us is Steven’s community project, which involves him and horticulturist Martina Speranza planting all sorts of native trees and fruit bushes on disused or neglected land as well as in schools and GAA grounds.

“They all have grounds that they don’t use, so why not plant trees? It’s good for the environment, it supports wildlife and the kids get to learn as well as getting to enjoy fresh fruit,” Steven told The Nationalist.

Ultimately, the schools involved will have an educational community orchard. This orchard presents an opportunity as an ‘outdoor classroom’ for the teachers and every year the youngsters also get to enjoy fresh off-the-tree apples, pears or plums.

Steven has already planted trees in disused patches of land across Dublin city and in recent weeks he and Martina were busy digging in Grangecon NS, Stratford Lodge NS in Baltinglass, Castledermot NS and Bennekerry NS, where the children thoroughly enjoyed getting their hands into the clay and planting trees that will support the planet. When fully realised, the project will see a minimum of 29,000 fruit trees planted in schools around the country providing free, healthy fruit for students every year.