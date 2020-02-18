Nine colleges sign up for anonymous online system for students to report sexual assaults

Nine colleges across the country have signed up to an online system for students to report sexual assault.

The new service will allow victims of assault and harassment to report their cases anonymously.

The aim is to provide a space for people to feel comfortable in coming forward, and to collect accurate data.

Chairperson of the Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland, Gerti Raftery, said it should be in operation by the next academic year.

Ms Raftery said: “It’s not just for our own work, it’s also for the people who have been victims. Often they feel voiceless, they don’t feel that there is any hope, they don’t want to get into a very complicated system of reporting.

“This enables them to record, for the first time, what has happened to them and I think that, not just to us, but to the victims as well it’s going to be really important.”

The Department of Education and Skills, which gave €80,000 towards the system, said it will be used to implement targeted educational initiatives based on the particular types of misconduct most commonly reported in each institution.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, USI President, said: “This project will help us hear directly from students who have been affected by sexual harassment and assault while studying in third-level.

This reporting tool includes a feature to allow for anonymous reporting which is crucial, as we know from the Say Something Survey conducted by USI in 2013 that only 3% of students reported incidents of sexual harassment or assault to the Gardaí.”

The colleges using the online system are:

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

Institute of Technology Sligo

Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Limerick Institute of Technology

Maynooth University

NUI Galway

Trinity College Dublin

University of Limerick