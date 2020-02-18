Slight increase in number on trolleys in Irish hospitals

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

There are 587 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

The worst affected facility is again University Hospital Limerick where there are 68 people awaiting beds, four more than yesterday.

The national number is also four more than yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are 65 at Cork University Hospital and 43 at St Vincent’s University Hospital, according to the INMO, with both hospitals

Three of the patients on trolleys are in children’s hospitals, with two in Crumlin and one in Temple St.

The 620 on trolleys on January 2 is the highest number so far this year.

