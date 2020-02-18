Special award for Carlow camera club stalwart

A FOUNDING member of Carlow Photographic Society (CPS) was recognised for his contribution to the group at its recent AGM.

The Peter Slattery Memorial Award was presented to Charley Callinan. Along with Stephen Nolan, Charley put an advert in The Nationalist in 2003 to see if like-minded people in Carlow were interested in forming a photographic society. They had previously been part of Tallaght Photographic Society. This was the start of CPS, and while Stephen has since left the club, Charley in still actively involved. A number of years ago, Charley was made an honorary member.

The Peter Slattery Memorial Award is a special medal established by the Irish Photographic Federation. Clubs can award them to deserving members whom they feel have earned it because of their long years of service.

Other business at the annual meeting included the election of a new committee, with Joe Rattigan taking over as chairperson. Sabrina Dunny was elected secretary, while David Lawlor is competition secretary and Gilbert Smyth is treasurer.

Cepta Burke retired from the role of treasurer after 15 years of service. The CPS expressed its gratitude for her contribution to the club.