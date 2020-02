File photo

A woman has been arrested in connection with a murder in Dublin last year.

The body of Wayne Whelan was discovered in a burning car at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on November 18, he had been shot and killed before the car was set on fire.

Two men were arrested yesterday in connection with the case.

One has been released without charge, while a man in his 30s remains in custody.

The suspect in her 30s who was arrested this morning, is being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.