Fianna Fáil announces negotiating team for government formation talks

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Fianna Fáil has appointed its negotiating team for government formation talks.

It is made up of Dara Calleary, Anne Rabbitte, Michael McGrath, Barry Cowen, Darragh O’Brien and Thomas Byrne.

In a statement, party leader Micheál Martin said he was pleased to announce the group.

He said: “This group will co-ordinate meetings with other parties and independents and work to develop agreed policy action to deal with the range of crises facing the country.

“They will also co-ordinate input from the front bench and the parliamentary party.”

Mr Martin said that government formation “will not be an easy process, but it is a hugely important one.”

“We will approach the process in a positive, calm and constructive way, as we work to deliver a change of Government and a new approach in the areas of housing, health, cost of living and climate change.”

