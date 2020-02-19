Former Chief Whip Sean Kyne appointed to Seanad

Former government Chief Whip Sean Kyne has been appointed to the Seanad by the Taoiseach.

Kyne lost his Dáil seat in Galway West in the general election.

He has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by Frank Feighan who was elected to the Dáil in Sligo-Leitrim.

In a statement, Leo Varadkar said: “Sean is an excellent local representative who has worked tirelessly for his constituents in Galway West.

“He has never been afraid to take principled positions and he performed his duties as Chief Whip in the previous Dáil with exceptional tact and ability.

“Sean will also continue in his role as Minister for the Gaeltacht.”

It means Fine Gael have another vote in the upcoming Seanad elections on certain panels.