Cian O’Sullivan

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 37-year-old man missing from Cork.

Cian O’Sullivan was last seen in the Douglas area of Cork on Tuesday.

Cian is described as being 5’9″ in height with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Gardaí and Cian’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.