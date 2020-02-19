Holy Angels overwhelmed by offers of help after van dies

THE Holy Angels Day Care Centre has been overwhelmed by offers of help after news of its broken-down bus went viral.

The centre, which provides services for children with special needs, was badly hit after one of its two vans broke down for good.

The bus, which had racked up more than 300,000km in 14 years, brought kids to and from the centre and served the Ballon, Tullow and Rathvilly areas daily along with parts Carlow town. Around 15 children regularly used the bus and without it some would not be able to attend the vital service.

Bríd Long of Holy Angels said: “When the van broke down last week, some parents were able to bring their kids, but there were a few kids who could not come in, as they had no transport.”

A Facebook post about the bus sparked a deluge of donations totalling €8,000. Two donors who wish to remain anonymous also came forward to buy the bus and make up the shortfall for a replacement. But the generosity didn’t stop there. Dooley Motors has provided a replacement car in the interim, which can transport two children, while the Delta Centre will also loan its van next week.

“The goodwill has been totally overwhelming,” said Bríd. “It’s unbelievable for us. For the staff members, this happened the same week we got a letter about the 1% HSE cut. We are always battling, but when you see goodwill and support, it’s really good for morale.”

People can still donate at www.idonate.ie/holyangels.