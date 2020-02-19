Life membership for IFA stalwarts

Wednesday, February 19, 2020
TWO members of Carlow IFA were given honorary life membership for their long-standing service recently.
Members of Carlow IFA that have been awarded honorary life membership that were present on the night: (back) John Kehoe, Frank Corcoran, Michael Drea, Eddie McDonald and Seumas OBrien; (front) William Burgess and Paddy Murphy
John Kehoe of Rathvilly IFA and Seumas O’Brien of Tullow IFA received the accolade in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel at Carlow IFA’s annual meeting. IFA director general Damian McDonald addressed the crowd and presented the award to both men
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100
More Carlow News
Wednesday, 19/02/20 - 1:25pm
Wednesday, 19/02/20 - 11:24am
Tuesday, 18/02/20 - 3:20pm