Life membership for IFA stalwarts

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

TWO members of Carlow IFA were given honorary life membership for their long-standing service recently.

Members of Carlow IFA that have been awarded honorary life membership that were present on the night: (back) John Kehoe, Frank Corcoran, Michael Drea, Eddie McDonald and Seumas OBrien; (front) William Burgess and Paddy Murphy

John Kehoe of Rathvilly IFA and Seumas O’Brien of Tullow IFA received the accolade in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel at Carlow IFA’s annual meeting. IFA director general Damian McDonald addressed the crowd and presented the award to both men

