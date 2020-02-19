  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested after woman forcibly removed from car in attempted theft

Man arrested after woman forcibly removed from car in attempted theft

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to steal a car from outside a house in Dublin.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was threatened and forcibly removed from the car in Finglas at around 5.45pm yesterday.

The suspect, also in his 20s, was then forced from the car by neighbours who rushed to help.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí attended the scene and the suspect’s movements were tracked to a shop in Charlestown.

The man was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he is currently detained.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Investigation launched after baby dies in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Waterford

Wednesday, 19/02/20 - 12:55pm

Dublin City Council considers banning cars from two city centre streets on trial basis

Wednesday, 19/02/20 - 12:45pm

Denis Naughten puts name forward for Ceann Comhairle role

Wednesday, 19/02/20 - 12:15pm