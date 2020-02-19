Myshall village wins top heritage award

MYSHALL’S efforts in promoting the area was recognised by the Heritage Council recently.

The village’s ‘St Columbanus and the making of Europe’ event won the Heritage Week 2019 Le Cheile san Eorap award.

Myshall Muintir na Tíre, Carlow County Museum and Myshall Community Centre received the gong at the tenth annual Heritage Week Awards for the event they organised back in August.

Dr Alexander O’Hara from medieval history department at the University of St Andrews presented the keynote lecture. The accompanying pop-up exhibition explored the influence of St Columbanus (C AD 550-615), a native of the Myshall area. The exhibition included photographic displays of intercultural visits between members of Myshall Friends of Columbanus and Friends of Columbanus Française and Italy, with a focus on the Columban Way, which is currently being mapped from Myshall to Bangor, Co Down, on through England, France, Switzerland and on to Bobbio in Italy, where St Columbanus is buried.

The border area between Co Wexford and Carlow and particularly the village of Myshall have long been believed to have nurtured the saint. His journey took him from Carlow to Bangor, Co Down, whose monastery is said to have a close association with Carlow town.

In AD 590, Columbanus set off from Bangor on his great missionary journey to the continent, where he founded many monasteries, including Luxeuil in France and Bobbio in Italy.

Columbanus was described by the late Cardinal Tomás Ó Fiaich as ‘Ireland’s first European, a poet, scholar, abbot, preacher and teacher’. He founded monasteries, associated with kings and corresponded with popes. Many of the saint’s writings survive and they consistently inspire and encourage.

In 1950, following the devastation of World War II, a group of statesmen and scholars from across Europe met in Luxeuil-les-Bains in eastern France to commemorate the 14th centenary of the birth of Columbanus and to discuss plans for the future of Europe.

The founding of the modern European Union can be traced to this gathering. Dr O’Hara’s lecture looked at the surprising influence of Columbanus on Robert Schuman, a French foreign minister and a founding father of the European Union and how an Irish immigrant from the edge of Europe was one of the first to voice the concept of a united Europe.

The awards were attended by Carlow County Council cathaoirleach John Pender, Dr O’Hara, Patsy McLean and Damian Howard from Myshall, Padraig Dooley, chairperson of the board of Carlow County Museum, and Dermot Mulligan and Aisling O’Halloran from Carlow County Museum.

The awards were jointly presented by Michael Parsons, chairperson of the Heritage Council, and Niall Ó Donnchú, assistant secretary of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, with RTÉ’s Ann Cassin as MC.