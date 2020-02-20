Children’s charities call for action on child poverty by next government

Too many children are living in consistent poverty – with no access to hot meals at school or access to counselling.

The charities say too many children are homeless and travel long distances to school from emergency accommodation.

That’s according to a number of charities who have written a letter to coincide with today’s UN’s World Day of Social Justice.

The calls are made by Barnardos, the Children’s Rights Alliance and other charities.

The charities said large class sizes and homelessness make it very difficult for children to properly engage at school.

Dr Paul Downes, from DCU’s educational disadvantage centre, says the next government needs to urgently address child poverty.

He said: “A new government needs to come in to develop a comprehensive anti-poverty strategy.

And it needs to be multi-dimensional, addressing integrated health and education needs, as well as housing and homeless needs obviously.

Dr Downes finished by saying “we also need much more investment in local community services, outreach services,” in order “to engage marginalised children and young people.”