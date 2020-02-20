Leinster Marts marks notable anniversaries

A SPECIAL event was held on Monday 10 February to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Leinster Marts and the 60th anniversary of its predecessor, Carlow Co-Operative Marts.

Local agricultural journalist John Shirley opened proceedings by addressing mart staff, board and committee members, guests, customers and shareholders. He spoke of the mart’s beginnings and its importance in farming life, while acknowledging the notable anniversaries and the fact that his father had been an original shareholder. John then cut the celebratory cake, commenting that it was his first such task since his wedding day.

Leinster Marts chairman Ger Smith made presentations to staff members Goretti Nicholson, Elizabeth Connolly and Liam Foster, each of whom have completed more than 45 years’ service. He thanked all three and looked forward to their continued service.

Ray Doyle of ICOS then made presentations to board members Pat Breen and John O’Reilly for their long service. Other presentations were made to Paddy Nolan, the mart’s most senior long-term customer, and Thomas F Kehoe, the first manager of Leinster Marts.

The event also included a charity auction of three cattle, with the proceeds going to Embrace Farm and Carlow Mental Health. Carlow Hospice also had a presence on the day.

The event was funded by sponsorship from IFA/FBD and the farming business community, while farm safety was the theme of the day.

A commemorative booklet entitled 60 years of mart memories was also published for the occasion.