Petrol bomb attack on house in Graiguecullen

GARDAÍ believe that two petrol bombing incidents in the Carlow town area are linked.

The latest shocking incident involving an incendiary device occurred at a housing estate in Graiguecullen on Tuesday evening. A petrol bomb was fired into a house in the Rossmore View estate, smashing a front window and setting fire to a front room. A man who was in the house at the time was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where he was treated for smoke inhalation. The scene was preserved and a full forensic examination of the house was carried out.

“This is an extremely serious incident,” a garda spokesperson told The Nationalist yesterday, Monday.

The attack is made all the more shocking because it took place in a quiet housing estate, where families were put at risk. A dark-coloured saloon car, possibly an Audi or a BMW, was seen around the estate just before the attack took place. Two men were spotted getting out of the front passenger and back seat just before the petrol bomb was fired at the house, with the car exiting the estate immediately afterwards.

Gardaí believe that this incident is directly linked to a similar attack that took place at a house in Kellistown just 11 days beforehand, because the occupants are related. During that incident, a petrol bomb was thrown into the house, which set fire to a front room, causing considerable damage.

A female occupant of the house, who was pulled to safety after a passer-by came to the rescue, was subsequently treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

“The house was burnt extensively, so the consequences could have been even more dire,” a garda spokesperson said of the Kellistown incident.

Gardaí are keen to trace the car in the Rossmore View incident and are appealing to anyone who may have spotted it in the area at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 11 February. You can contact the gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620 or on the garda confidential line on 1800 666111.