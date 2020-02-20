Progressive GAA club seeks to build on last year’s success

THE juvenile section of Killeshin GAA Club is looking forward to a busy year of action and they kick things off with a registration night at the club on Sunday 1 March at 6pm.

Juvenile secretary Paul Brennan says the club is keen to build on what was a fantastic 2019 in Killeshin.

“Last year, the senior team got to the county final for the first time, while the juvenile section really went from strength to strength. We had record numbers joining the club in 2019 and we’re hoping to emulate that this year.”

The club is catering for children of all ages, from the nursery section, for those born in 2015 and 2016, through to under-17 level.

“Last year we introduced the nursery and it was a great success,” says Paul. “We have eight coaches working in our nursery and under-7 structure. That’s a mixture of women and men all with foundation coaching courses and Garda-vetted. For the kids, it’s about having a bit of fun. They’re making friends and then hopefully they’re with us for life.

“The GAA is great for kids. It gets them away from the iPads and the iPhones and it’s a great way for families to get to know people in the locality. And that’s what we’re promoting; we’re very inclusive.”

The club works hard to make sure new people who move into the area are welcomed with open arms.

“There’s a good bit of development going on in Killeshin,” says Paul. “New houses are being built and our ethos is very much to welcome everyone in. There are people from all around the country involved now and it brings a completely different perspective to the club.”

He says the GAA has a big role to play in building community spirit.

“The first port of call for a lot of people moving to a new area is the GAA club. It’s a great way of getting involved in the community. Lots of people have come to Killeshin in the last ten to 12 years and they’re all firmly established in the community. A lot of that is through the GAA club.”

The club has also responded by developing its facilities over the years, and more plans are in the pipeline.

“We’re were approved for a €60,000 grant from the sports capital funding at the end of last year and that will go towards building our new clubhouse,” says Paul. “Over the last ten years we have put in new pitches and we’re ready to go towards phase two in a good position financially now.”

The senior team’s journey in the championship certainly brought a great atmosphere to the area and no doubt the club will hope to go one better in 2020.

“Last year, in the run-up to the senior final, everyone came out and we had so many different events. The match day itself was brilliant, even though we were pipped at the post by Portlaoise. But for a small club, we took it all as a big positive.”

The juvenile registration night takes place on Sunday 1 March at 6pm in the community centre. The registration and training fee is €50, or €130 for a family.

For more information, contact Paul Brennan on 086 8600462 or email killeshingaa@gmail.com