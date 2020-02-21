Active retirees retire from the committee

Thursday, February 20, 2020

TWO long-serving members of Carlow Active Retirement lived up to the organisation’s name and retired from its committee after many years of activity.

Committee members of the Carlow Active Retired made a special presentation to Sean and Noirin OKeeffe in the Carlow Cathedral Parish Centre to mark their retirement. Pictured are Anne Torley, Michael Byrne, Eilish Kelly, Denise ORourke, Kay Roberts, Anne Dagg and Hugh ORourke Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Husband and wife duo Seán and Nóirín O’Keeffe took a well-deserved break from their respective roles as chairman and secretary when they attended the February meeting in the Cathedral Parish Centre, Carlow. The dynamic duo served several terms at the helm of the busy group and by way of recognition they were presented with a wonderful bronze ornament by incoming chairman Hugh O’Rourke. Denise, Hugh’s wife, will step in as secretary, while other committee members Anne Dagg, Anne Torley, Michael Byrne and Kay Roberts also attended the meeting.

The group has a lively itinerary with monthly activities, trips away and holidays all keeping members busy. They’re open to new members, too, so if you’d like to know more, go along to the next meeting on Wednesday 11 March in the Cathedral Parish Centre at 2.30pm.

By Elizabeth Lee
