Carlow family hits Lotto jackpot

SPECULATION has been rife in Carlow town as a lucky family scooped €2,773,649 in the National Lottery after buying their ticket in Rath’s Londis shop in Pollerton.

What is known is that the ticket was bought by a family syndicate, but their wish to remain anonymous has sparked a guessing game about their identity. The syndicate members, who have been religiously playing Lotto together for the past five years, spoke of their shock on realising that they had won.

“I was watching the Lotto draw on RTÉ One on Saturday and was sitting there with my pen and paper ready to tick off my numbers while my husband was in the living room watching the Dublin v Monaghan football match,” a family member revealed. “As the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws were on, I didn’t match one single number. I shouted in to my husband: ‘Here we go, watch this now – we’re going to win the Lotto’ before the main draw took place. You can imagine the look on my face as, one by one, I had every single number. After that it was all a blur. I just started screaming.’

The Carlow family syndicate revealed that after their mortgages and bills have been paid off, they will take a number of months before deciding on what else to do with their prize. They insisted that they will not let this Lotto win change them, but it will make them very comfortable in life.

Willie Rath, owner of Rath’s Londis, who has run the store for more than 36 years, said he was delighted to hear the good news.

“We had absolutely no idea we sold the winning ticket. There has been a hive of excitement in the county since the National Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in the town on Saturday, but we never guessed that it would be sold here.

“We’re thrilled to hear that a local syndicate has already claimed their prize and we wish them every bit of luck. It’s a fantastic win for the community here – we are a small store where the vast majority of our customers are local, so I know that they will be delighted for the winners also.”