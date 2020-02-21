  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Bus route curtailed for second time in a week due to anti-social behaviour

Dublin Bus route curtailed for second time in a week due to anti-social behaviour

Friday, February 21, 2020

A Dublin Bus route was once again curtailed last night because of anti-social behaviour.

The number 27 did not serve Jobstown, operating to and from Killinarden via the N81 instead.

The service was withdrawn just last week as drivers continue to deal with ongoing attacks.

They had threatened to curtail the service in parts of Tallaght on the day of the General Election but the action was averted.

Local councillor Mick Duff says it affects the entire community.

“I’m horrified for the people of Jobstown because the people of Jobstown are – like everywhere else in Tallaght – a very decent community.

“They deserve to have a good public transport service coming through it.

“It’s just that small minority of mindless people who set out to deliberately disrupt this service.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

Friday, 21/02/20 - 2:40pm

Gardaí concerned for 67-year-old man missing from Dundalk

Friday, 21/02/20 - 1:20pm

Woman released after arrest on suspicion of threatening injured party in trial

Friday, 21/02/20 - 10:00am